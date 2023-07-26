UK's Project Morpheus land forces communications programme falling short
Shephard understands work that progress on the UK's next generation of tactical military communications for land operations is falling short, with a revised IOC date yet to be defined.
Project Morpheus, which will develop a replacement for the current Bowman system, was meant to have an IOC of 2025; however, pending contractual discussions with General Dynamics Mission Systems UK, a new date has yet to be defined.
With this, Shephard understands Bowman will remain in service until it is replaced.
Project Morpheus is one of several projects working to deliver the next generation of tactical military communications for land operations.
