UK's Project Morpheus land forces communications programme falling short

26th July 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

To date, some £690 million has been spent on the Morpheus project. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK's existing Bowman system will continue to soldier on, as while other aspects of the wider LETacCIS comms programme progress, Morpheus currently does not have an agreed initial operational capability date.

Shephard understands work that progress on the UK's next generation of tactical military communications for land operations is falling short, with a revised IOC date yet to be defined.

Project Morpheus, which will develop a replacement for the current Bowman system, was meant to have an IOC of 2025; however, pending contractual discussions with General Dynamics Mission Systems UK, a new date has yet to be defined.

With this, Shephard understands Bowman will remain in service until it is replaced.

Project Morpheus is one of several projects working to deliver the next generation of tactical military communications for land operations.

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

