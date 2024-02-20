UK’s Light Fires Platform completes first phase

The UK’s Defence Scientific and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) has completed the pre-concept phase (PCP) of the Light Fires Platform (LFP). The platform has been touted as a potential replacement for the towed 105mm L118 Light Gun currently deployed by the Royal Artillery (RA).

The 105mm L118 Light Gun was introduced in the mid-1970s and has seen combat by the RA in the Falklands, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Production of the weapon – the best-selling 105mm gun in the world which has been sold to almost 20 countries – was undertaken at the Royal Ordnance Factory (subsequently BAE Systems) at Nottingham which closed