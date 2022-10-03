Ukraine to receive more Zuzana 2s with trilateral funding

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on 2 October that Denmark has agreed a new military aid package, including a trilateral agreement with Norway and Germany to fund the production of Zuzana 2 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs).

Denmark agreed to provide another package of defence aid worth €145 million ($141.7 million), bringing the total value of its military assistance to Ukraine to €530 million since 24 February.

Working alongside the German and Norwegian governments, Denmark also agreed to finance the production in Slovakia of 16 Zuzana 2 SPHs for Ukraine.

The value of this arrangement was undisclosed but Shephard Defence Insight gives a unit price of $6.45 million for Zuzana 2, which would translate to $103.2 million for 16 of the SPHs.

Slovakia previously provided eight Zuzana 2s to help Ukraine’s ongoing resistance against the Russian invasion.