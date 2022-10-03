To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ukraine to receive more Zuzana 2s with trilateral funding

3rd October 2022 - 10:55 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Sixteen more Zuzana 2 wheeled self-propelled howitzers will be provided to Ukraine. (Photo: Konstrukta)

Slovakia will produce 16 Zuzana 2 SPHs for Ukraine, with funding from the Danish, German and Norwegian governments.

Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov announced on 2 October that Denmark has agreed a new military aid package, including a trilateral agreement with Norway and Germany to fund the production of Zuzana 2 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzers (SPHs).

Denmark agreed to provide another package of defence aid worth €145 million ($141.7 million), bringing the total value of its military assistance to Ukraine to €530 million since 24 February.

Working alongside the German and Norwegian governments, Denmark also agreed to finance the production in Slovakia of 16 Zuzana 2 SPHs for Ukraine.

The value of this arrangement was undisclosed but Shephard Defence Insight gives a unit price of $6.45 million for Zuzana 2, which would translate to $103.2 million for 16 of the SPHs.

Slovakia previously provided eight Zuzana 2s to help Ukraine’s ongoing resistance against the Russian invasion.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us