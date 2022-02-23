Ukraine to receive ex-Dutch sniper rifles

Barrett M82A1 sniper rifle. (Photo: Netherlands MoD)

The Netherlands is the NATO member state to announce a military aid package for Ukraine, to include either Accuracy International or Barrett sniper rifles, or a combination of both.

The Netherlands is the latest NATO member state to decide to donate military aid to Ukraine in view of the escalating Russian threat, with sniper rifles among the materiel to be shipped to Kiev.

Following a request from the Ukrainian government, the Dutch MoD revealed on 18 February that combat helmets, body armour sets, metal detectors and wire-guided USVs for naval mine countermeasures would be provided, plus two ground surveillance radars, five weapon location radars, 100 sniper rifles and 30,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Royal Netherlands Army arsenal of sniper rifles includes the AWM and AX from UK firm Accuracy International and the US-made Barrett M82A1.

The Dutch MoD did not specify which type is being donated to Ukraine, although Shephard has reported that Ukrainian Army, National Guard, SOF and airborne troops are known to operate the M82A1.