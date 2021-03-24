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Ukraine bolsters its anti-materiel rifle inventory

24th March 2021 - 17:37 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

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Snipex is providing its Alligator and T-Rex rifles to the Ukrainian armed forces. (Photo: Snipex)

Domestic industry meets Ukrainian demand for sniper and anti-armour rifles.

The Ukrainian military is bringing into service two types of indigenously manufactured 14.5mm anti-materiel rifle amid reports of heightened tensions in the disputed Donbass region.

Kharkiv-based Snipex is providing its Alligator and T-Rex rifles, although no information is available on whether deliveries have been made or are planned in the near term.  

Ukrainian MoD officials report that both models completed state testing in December 2020, as the first domestically made anti-materiel rifles for the national armed forces.

The Alligator and T-Rex are bolt-action rifles, known as follow-on developments of previous Snipex models — the Alligator 12.7 and M75 respectively

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Alexander Mladenov

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Alexander Mladenov

Alexander Mladenov is a Shephard correspondent based in Sofia, Bulgaria.

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Krassimir Grozev

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Krassimir Grozev

Krassimir is a journalist based in Sofia, Bulgaria

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