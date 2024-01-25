UK starts to move on Land Mobility Programme
The British Army’s hopes of replacing its legacy fleet of lighter tactical vehicles have edged closer as the Land Mobility Programme (LMP), which has a potential value of more than £4.8 billion (US$6.1 billion), has taken a step closer to reality.
The army wants to replace fleets of vehicles including its Land Rover, Pinzgauer and Panther MRAP-type vehicles, as well as the tracked FV432 Bulldog armoured personnel carriers and Stormer air defence vehicles.
LMP would follow previous programmes which have fallen by the wayside including Future Rapid Effects System (FRES) in 1998, Operational Utility Support Vehicle (OUVS) in 2003
