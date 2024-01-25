To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK starts to move on Land Mobility Programme

25th January 2024 - 10:53 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

The Pinzgauer has been among a series of vehicles the UK will look to replace. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The UK, which has battled in its efforts to replace its Land Rover fleet along with a diverse range of other vehicles, will restart attempts to engage with industry before the end of the year.

The British Army’s hopes of replacing its legacy fleet of lighter tactical vehicles have edged closer as the Land Mobility Programme (LMP), which has a potential value of more than £4.8 billion (US$6.1 billion), has taken a step closer to reality.

The army wants to replace fleets of vehicles including its Land Rover, Pinzgauer and Panther MRAP-type vehicles, as well as the tracked FV432 Bulldog armoured personnel carriers and Stormer air defence vehicles.

LMP would follow previous programmes which have fallen by the wayside including Future Rapid Effects System (FRES) in 1998, Operational Utility Support Vehicle (OUVS) in 2003

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us