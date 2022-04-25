UK sending Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine

US approves sales of non-standard ammunition to Ukraine
The estimated cost is $165 million and includes rockets and various rounds of non-standard and legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition for MBTs, artillery vehicles, mortar systems and grenade launchers.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on 25 April that the UK would supply Ukraine with Stormer armoured vehicles to help bolster its air defence capabilities.
Stormer provides a mobile platform for the Starstreak High Velocity Missile (HVM), which has already been supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the UK MoD.
Wallace told MPs that the UK would be supplying 'a small number' of the Stormer vehicles to Kyiv.
According to the British Army, the armoured vehicle can carry eight ready-to-fire missiles, with nine more stored inside the hull.
Stormer is a development of the CVR(T) family of British Army vehicles that have been in service since the 1970s.
During his comments, Wallace said the UK assessed that approximately 15,000 Russian personnel had been killed so far during the invasion of Ukraine.
The estimated cost is $165 million and includes rockets and various rounds of non-standard and legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition for MBTs, artillery vehicles, mortar systems and grenade launchers.
Following the announcement of the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, last week, Canada has provided artillery and other military materiel to the Security Forces of Ukraine.
The method of lengthening the chassis and incorporating a modular pickup truck body — as applied to the Toyota Land Cruiser 200 — can be adapted to other commonly armoured light vehicles, according to Jankel.
A new high-power microwave system for C-UAS missions has already been tested in the US against a range of UAS targets.
There are three distinct phases to the Challenger 3 MBT upgrade plan for the British Army, but the MoD is still considering its 120mm ammunition options.
New Zealand has been looking to sell off surplus-to-requirement NZLAVs for some time, even more so as it awaits its first Bushmasters later this year.