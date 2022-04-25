UK sending Stormer armoured vehicles to Ukraine

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on 25 April that the UK would supply Ukraine with Stormer armoured vehicles to help bolster its air defence capabilities.

Stormer provides a mobile platform for the Starstreak High Velocity Missile (HVM), which has already been supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the UK MoD.

Wallace told MPs that the UK would be supplying 'a small number' of the Stormer vehicles to Kyiv.

According to the British Army, the armoured vehicle can carry eight ready-to-fire missiles, with nine more stored inside the hull.

Stormer is a development of the CVR(T) family of British Army vehicles that have been in service since the 1970s.

During his comments, Wallace said the UK assessed that approximately 15,000 Russian personnel had been killed so far during the invasion of Ukraine.