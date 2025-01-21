UK confirms launch of Joint Programme Office to support Poland’s air defence project

The UK and Poland have revealed that a new joint programme office will be opening in the UK city of Bristol to support ongoing work aimed at bolstering Poland’s future air defence programmes.

The office will open later in 2025 and will reportedly be staffed by personnel from both countries to help deliver Poland’s next-gen air defence system. According to a statement from the UK Government, the opening of the new joint programme office would also serve as a “boost to the UK’s defence industries”.

The establishment of this new office forms part of a wider new defence and security agreement between the two countries, announced on 16 January 2025.

In November 2023, MBDA UK and the Polish PGZ signed a £4 billion (US$4.9 billion) deal to work on the next phase of Poland’s next-generation air defence programme. Named NAREW, Poland is reportedly set to receive more than 1,000 Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles – Extended Range (CAMM-ER) and more than 100 iLaunchers.

At the time, MBDA UK managing director Chris Allam said: “The transfer of technology in NAREW will be transformative for Poland’s sovereign complex weapons capabilities, and we are deeply proud of the trust placed in us by Poland and excited for the future of our partnership with PGZ.”

The NAREW system will utilise MBDA’s CAMM-ER missiles, alongside Polish radars, vehicles and other equipment, to provide the Polish forces with an enhanced ground-based air defence system, boosting its ability to defend itself against threats including cruise missiles and fighter jets beyond 40km.

