UK MoD moves forward with MBT upgrades

– Horstman Group winds news UK MoD contract (Photo: Hortsman)

The UK MoD has awarded a new contract to Hortsman Group to deliver a newly refurbished and upgraded version of its third-generation Hydrogas suspension unit for MBTs.

On 15 November the UK subsidiary company of Renk Group, Hortsman, announced a new multi-million-pound contract to support the British Army’s armoured fleet.

As part of the Heavy Armour Automotive Improvement Programme (HAAIP), Horstman will provide an upgraded version of its Hydrogas external suspension.

Ian Pain, CEO of Hortsman Group, said: 'This was a very competitive contract to win, and we are excited that we were able to secure it.'

He added: ‘This is testament to the engineering, project, and delivery teams who have worked hard through difficult times to prove the HAAIP concept and win this new work.’

Designed to support internal packaging constraints, overcome vulnerability to mine blast and crew exposure to fragmentations resulting from torsion bars, the capability will be fitted into new Challenger 3 MBTs, AS90, Terrier and Challenger Hydrogas vehicles.

This announcement follows a previously awarded contract for the German Army in October 2021 to provide immediate supply of its Hydrostruts suspension for Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles.