UK MoD moves forward with MBT upgrades

Elbit Systems and Roboteam unveil new UGV
Elbit Systems and Roboteam’s newest uncrewed ground vehicle has been unveiled, improving upon its predecessor the Probot.
On 15 November the UK subsidiary company of Renk Group, Hortsman, announced a new multi-million-pound contract to support the British Army’s armoured fleet.
As part of the Heavy Armour Automotive Improvement Programme (HAAIP), Horstman will provide an upgraded version of its Hydrogas external suspension.
Ian Pain, CEO of Hortsman Group, said: 'This was a very competitive contract to win, and we are excited that we were able to secure it.'
He added: ‘This is testament to the engineering, project, and delivery teams who have worked hard through difficult times to prove the HAAIP concept and win this new work.’
Designed to support internal packaging constraints, overcome vulnerability to mine blast and crew exposure to fragmentations resulting from torsion bars, the capability will be fitted into new Challenger 3 MBTs, AS90, Terrier and Challenger Hydrogas vehicles.
This announcement follows a previously awarded contract for the German Army in October 2021 to provide immediate supply of its Hydrostruts suspension for Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicles.
Negotiations are ongoing between the UAE and Russia to upgrade Pantsir-S1 SAM air defence systems.
US Army Soldier Touchpoint evaluations for robotic ground vehicles will take place in Q1 2022, comprising tests and demonstrations to inform future decisions on whether to acquire the capability.
TrueVelocity says its acquisition of LoneStar Future Weapons will enable a more efficient Next Generation Squad Weapons offering for the US Army.
A new Germany-based JV called EuroTrophy will provide potential marketing opportunities, sales and production of the Trophy active protection system in Europe. It is expected to be established by late 2021.
The Polish Minister of National Defence recently revealed the purchase of Cougar 4x4 vehicles from the US. The vehicles will be delivered by 2022 under a contract that also includes a logistics and training package.