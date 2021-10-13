Horstman gains Puma contract

AUSA 2021: Mobile concealment technology makes strides
The next generation of concealment technology for military users includes mobile solutions to conceal heat signatures while moving.
Renk Group company Horstman on 12 October announced it has won a multi-million pound manufacturing export contract.
Horstman will provide spare Hydrostrut suspension units in support of the Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicle programme for the German Army.
This is a follow-on contract as Horstman has more than ten years’ involvement with Puma, for which it has delivered over 4,000 Hydrostruts.
Horstman specialises in mobility solutions for the global wheeled and armoured military vehicles, with customers such as the UK armed forces and NATO militaries.
The company also has active contracts with the UK Boxer MIV programme.
The next generation of concealment technology for military users includes mobile solutions to conceal heat signatures while moving.
Portable X-ray explosives detector for USAF uses radio frequencies rather than Wi-Fi to transmit data.
Class-leading size, weight, power and cost with unmatched precision.
Radar technology has the capability to sense the presence of stationary or mobile adversaries concealed behind walls or other non-metallic structures.
Manufacturers competing in the concept design phase of the OMFV programme have been working on open architecture and sustainable platforms that can be remotely controlled and will provide protection and lethality.
Saab teams with a US manufacturing partner to pursue Individual Assault Munition requirement.