Horstman gains Puma contract

Horstman's Hydrostrut suspensions use high-pressure nitrogen gas and an integral oil damper. (Photo: Military Systems & Tech)

Hydrostruts signed Horstman have won and are now requested for immediate supply

Renk Group company Horstman on 12 October announced it has won a multi-million pound manufacturing export contract.

Horstman will provide spare Hydrostrut suspension units in support of the Puma Infantry Fighting Vehicle programme for the German Army.

This is a follow-on contract as Horstman has more than ten years’ involvement with Puma, for which it has delivered over 4,000 Hydrostruts.

Horstman specialises in mobility solutions for the global wheeled and armoured military vehicles, with customers such as the UK armed forces and NATO militaries.

The company also has active contracts with the UK Boxer MIV programme.