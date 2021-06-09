UK MoD awards Elbit Systems $16 million contract for night vision goggles

Elbit Systems develops and supplies night vision goggles for a range of customers. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems awarded $16 million contract to supply XACT nv33 night vision goggles to UK Armed Forces.

Elbit Systems has been awarded a contract by the UK MoD to provide the Armed forces with XACT Night Vision Goggles (NVG).

The contract is worth $16 million (approximately £11.5 million) and will be performed over an 18-month period, with a potential for additional follow-on orders over a five-year period.

Elbit Systems will supply the lightweight micro-binocular XACT nv33 NVG in a helmet-mounted configuration.

Other configurations include monocular or dual monocular and head- or weapon-mounted.

XACT nv33 NVG improves mission efficiency during dark conditions and enables safe, off-road vehicle driving without headlights.

Systems from the XACT family are already in use with many armed forces, such as the US, Germany, the Netherlands and Israel.

XACT nv33 NVG are lightweight, which improves user safety, extends usage time and even reduces neck stress!

They provide great image quality with high resolution, clear sight under adverse conditions, minimal LoS deviation and 20h of battery life.

The goggles are designed to maximise operator adaptability through an integrated IR laser illuminator and multiple mounting options compatible with standard adaptors.

According to Elbit Systems, the nv33 is the market leader in terms of performance-to-size ratio.