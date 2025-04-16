BAE Systems takes another step towards restarting M777 howitzer production

BAE Systems has received a second contract as part of an effort to restart production of M777 155mm towed lightweight howitzers for the US Army.

The contract is worth US worth US$162 million and is for major elements which form the basis of the gun, such as titanium structures, and centres on creating a supply chain in the US and the UK.

The initial work started under a $50 million undefinitised contract action (UCA) awarded in December 2023, which has now been finalised. The first major structures will be produced at BAE Systems’ new £25-million ($33.1 million) artillery development and