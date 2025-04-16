To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • BAE Systems takes another step towards restarting M777 howitzer production

BAE Systems takes another step towards restarting M777 howitzer production

16th April 2025 - 15:47 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The US operates more than 1,000 M777s. (Photo: US Army)

The M777 155mm lightweight howitzer is in service with more than six countries and has been heavily used in Ukraine. The latest contract is part of an effort to restart the manufacture of M777 towed howitzers.

BAE Systems has received a second contract as part of an effort to restart production of M777 155mm towed lightweight howitzers for the US Army.

The contract is worth US worth US$162 million and is for major elements which form the basis of the gun, such as titanium structures, and centres on creating a supply chain in the US and the UK.

The initial work started under a $50 million undefinitised contract action (UCA) awarded in December 2023, which has now been finalised. The first major structures will be produced at BAE Systems’ new £25-million ($33.1 million) artillery development and

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us