BAE Systems takes another step towards restarting M777 howitzer production
BAE Systems has received a second contract as part of an effort to restart production of M777 155mm towed lightweight howitzers for the US Army.
The contract is worth US worth US$162 million and is for major elements which form the basis of the gun, such as titanium structures, and centres on creating a supply chain in the US and the UK.
The initial work started under a $50 million undefinitised contract action (UCA) awarded in December 2023, which has now been finalised. The first major structures will be produced at BAE Systems’ new £25-million ($33.1 million) artillery development and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Australia embraces quantum technology for precise navigation and targeting
A new project is aiming to deliver a ground-to-satellite optical quantum link, which would allow much more precise battle planning.
-
Ukraine Defence Contact Group commit another $24 billion for Ukraine
The announcement of the funds followed a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) which consists of 57 countries. The UK has committed a further £350 million to Ukraine to provide repairs and maintenance to previously donated vehicles and equipment and additional equipment.
-
Pearson Engineering remote mine-clearance system ploughs on
The Weevil system is built around the Beacon remote control and a Pearson mine-plough. It is being evaluated on a British Army Warrior infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) but could be used for other platforms.