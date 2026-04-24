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Supacat awaits new MoD contracts for British Army Land Mobility Programme

24th April 2026 - 13:05 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Aldershot, UK

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Latest Supacat ACC Extenda HMT fitted with a Moog turntable holding four MBDA ASRAAM missiles. (Photo: author)

A joint Supacat-KNDS Germany capability day showcased the platforms on offer for the British Army’s upcoming vehicle programmes and highlighted UK-focused industrial commitments.

Supacat and KNDS Germany held a major capability day at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Long Valley testing centre at Aldershot, Hampshire on 23 April to demonstrate their current and future capabilities for upcoming British Army programmes. Notably, this included the major Land Mobility Programme (LMP) which aims to replace the majority of the British Army’s lighter vehicles.

Supacat is one of the bidders for the first phase of the UK LMP which could eventually cover around 7,000 vehicles.

The first phase, and the most urgent, is to replace the current fleet of Land Rover (4x4) vehicles. For this, Supacat engaged

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Christopher F Foss

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Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

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