Supacat awaits new MoD contracts for British Army Land Mobility Programme
Supacat and KNDS Germany held a major capability day at the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Long Valley testing centre at Aldershot, Hampshire on 23 April to demonstrate their current and future capabilities for upcoming British Army programmes. Notably, this included the major Land Mobility Programme (LMP) which aims to replace the majority of the British Army’s lighter vehicles.
Supacat is one of the bidders for the first phase of the UK LMP which could eventually cover around 7,000 vehicles.
The first phase, and the most urgent, is to replace the current fleet of Land Rover (4x4) vehicles. For this, Supacat engaged
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