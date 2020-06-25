To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Two stages down, three to go with MGCS

25th June 2020 - 13:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

France and Germany are striding firmly towards new MBTs to replace the Leclerc and Leopard 2A6 respectively, having signed an 18-month contract in May for the System Architecture Definition Study – Part 1 on the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS).

The MGCS is funded by the French DGA and the German BAAINBw, each of which has a neutral technical advisor with links to the defence industries of the two countries.

Two phases of MGCS have been completed (Operational Needs Analysis and Concept) with three to come: Development and Technological Capability Demonstration; Integration and System Demonstration; and finally System Production from

