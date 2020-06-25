Two stages down, three to go with MGCS
France and Germany are striding firmly towards new MBTs to replace the Leclerc and Leopard 2A6 respectively, having signed an 18-month contract in May for the System Architecture Definition Study – Part 1 on the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS).
The MGCS is funded by the French DGA and the German BAAINBw, each of which has a neutral technical advisor with links to the defence industries of the two countries.
Two phases of MGCS have been completed (Operational Needs Analysis and Concept) with three to come: Development and Technological Capability Demonstration; Integration and System Demonstration; and finally System Production from
