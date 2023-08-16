Turkish air-portable howitzer targets exports as local production line rolls on
The war in Ukraine has highlighted the massive potential for this size and type of howitzer as both countries pound opposition lines with these systems.
Although there is a clear trend towards larger tracked and wheeled self-propelled artillery systems, there is still a requirement for 105mm light artillery as it can be rapidly moved by most helicopters currently deployed.
The 105mm Boran APLTH from MKEK has a combat weight of only 1,860kg with elevation limit from -3° to +70° and a limited traverse of 8° left and right.
To capitalise on local success, and deal with the traverse, MKEK has also
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Axnes releases Tactical Team Bubble capability for PNG wireless intercom
Communications company Axnes has unveiled a new Tactical Team Bubble capability for its PNG Wireless Intercom System (WICS) family.
-
Brazilian Army outlines future acquisitions under Land Forces 2040 programme
The army is interested in procuring C2, EW, ISR and communication solutions as well as helicopters. It also plans to invest in AI, automation and 3D printing as well as in bio, cyber and quantum technologies.
-
Ukraine to receive new type of counter drone system
Kongsberg is to deliver the Cortex Typhon CUAS through the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU). The systems will provide essential aerial threat protection capabilities, enhancing Ukraine's ability to combat UAVs such as Shahen 136.
-
Mercury Systems delivers processing hardware for US Army's Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor radars
Mercury Systems has completed delivery of processing hardware for the US Army's first six new Patriot radars, being built by Raytheon to provide air and missile defence capabilities against advanced lower-tier threats.
-
No plans to increase British Army tank fleet as Challenger 3 programme hits milestones
The Challenger 3 MBT has hit key milestones at RBSL's Telford facility, with the programme progressing to prototype building.
-
RT LTA demonstrates Sky-High system with integrated aerostat and UAV quadcopter
Israeli company RT LTA has demonstrated a new application of its SkyStar 120 aerostat through the integration of the balloon with a quadcopter and a small ATV to create a system dubbed Sky-High for what the company describes as a 'local customer'.