Turkish air-portable howitzer targets exports as local production line rolls on

The war in Ukraine has highlighted the massive potential for this size and type of howitzer as both countries pound opposition lines with these systems.

Although there is a clear trend towards larger tracked and wheeled self-propelled artillery systems, there is still a requirement for 105mm light artillery as it can be rapidly moved by most helicopters currently deployed.

The 105mm Boran APLTH from MKEK has a combat weight of only 1,860kg with elevation limit from -3° to +70° and a limited traverse of 8° left and right.

To capitalise on local success, and deal with the traverse, MKEK has also