  Home>
  News>
  Land Warfare>
  • Turkish Armed Forces to begin testing latest Altay tank ahead of 2025 mass production

Turkish Armed Forces to begin testing latest Altay tank ahead of 2025 mass production

24th March 2023 - 14:30 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

Mass production of the Yeni Altay will commence in 2025 following completion of army testing in 2024. (Image: BMC Savunma)

Manufacturer BMC says the Altay's design has evolved considerably since the programme began and expects to begin mass production by 2025.

On 23 March Turkish defence company BMC Savunma opened its doors to the media to present the prototype of the indigenous Altay MBT, now referred to as Yeni ('new') Altay.

During the tour of BMC's Arifiye/Sakarya facilities, chief executive Murat Yalcintas stated that the company is planning to deliver two prototypes of the Altay to the Turkish Army for further tests. 

He added: 'Production of the first two new Altay tanks has reached the final phase... We have purchased a site for our new factory in an organised industrial zone in Ankara. Here we will also carry out mass production of Altay.'

Tayfun Özberk

Author

Tayfun Özberk

Tayfun Ozberk is a former naval officer who is an expert in surface warfare, particularly …

Read full bio

