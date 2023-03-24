Turkish Armed Forces to begin testing latest Altay tank ahead of 2025 mass production
On 23 March Turkish defence company BMC Savunma opened its doors to the media to present the prototype of the indigenous Altay MBT, now referred to as Yeni ('new') Altay.
During the tour of BMC's Arifiye/Sakarya facilities, chief executive Murat Yalcintas stated that the company is planning to deliver two prototypes of the Altay to the Turkish Army for further tests.
He added: 'Production of the first two new Altay tanks has reached the final phase... We have purchased a site for our new factory in an organised industrial zone in Ankara. Here we will also carry out mass production of Altay.'
