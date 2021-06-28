Turkey tests new Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher

The 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher has been developed by Roketsan and MKEK. (Photo: SavunmaSanayiST)

Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.

Turkey has successfully integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced VURAN vehicle and tested its firing capabilities.

The rocket launcher has been developed by Roketsan and MKEK.

The Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher successfully hit the target in a test firing, proving its firing capabilities.

The VURAN Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher Vehicle can fire 12 107mm rockets in a single set and has a high degree of mobility.

The 107mm rockets used by the launcher have a maximum range of 11km, a weight of 20kg and an impact diameter of about 15m of warheads.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence supplied one VUR Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher Vehicle to the Army Command for trial purposes.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the VURAN was developed as a private venture to fulfil a range of roles, including APC and weapons carrier.

It features a V-shaped mine-protected hull with sufficient room to accommodate nine personnel and their equipment.

Additionally, it can be fitted with an RWS, EO/IR sensors and communications systems to meet different mission requirements.