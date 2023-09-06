Turkish Army makes rapid move to acquire new wheeled SP howitzer

To supplement its existing fleet of Firtina 155mm/52cal tracked SP artillery systems, the Turkish Army is to deploy a new wheeled gun, the Arpan Howitzer 155.

It is understood that the first order is for 40 systems which would be sufficient for two regiments each of 18 guns with six to a battery. The remaining four would be used for training and reserves.

The Arpan is produced under the leadership of ASFAT (Military Factory and Shipyard Management) with the assistance of other Turkish contractors including MKEK for the 155mm weapon and associated ammunition suite.

The 52cal ordnance has a 23l chamber