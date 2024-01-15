To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

THeMIS UGVs successful in Ukraine as local development approaches

15th January 2024 - 12:34 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Milrem’s THeMIS has been used to deal with unexploded ordnance in Ukraine. (Photo: Milrem)

Milrem's Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) has an open architecture which has allowed it to be reconfigured to serve as a transportation, weapons or IED-detection platform.

Milrem Robotics has completed the delivery of 14 THeMIS UGVs to Ukrainian armed forces where they have been used for route clearance and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) roles in the war against Russia.

Seven of the systems will carry cargo and for CASEVAC and seven, equipped with payloads from the French CNIM, will be used for route clearance and demining operations.

Last month, Milrem signed a cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI), a consolidation of national defence industry companies, which detailed several development and manufacturing activities between Milrem and the members of UDI.

Under the agreement the parties will begin strategic cooperation in identifying Ukraine’s requirements and use cases for robotic systems which could potentially enhance the capabilities of Ukraine’s armed units in the ongoing war and after the war.

The experience of the system in the war will be integrated into system improvements and the parties will investigate manufacturing THeMIS combat, combat engineering (mine detection and demining) and CASEVAC UGVs, as well as other Milrem Robotics’ products in Ukraine.

Cpt (res) Jüri Pajuste, head of Ukrainian programmes at Milrem Robotics, said the systems were being used to clear anti-tank mines and unexploded ordnance. He noted that they were also being used to transport equipment to dangerous or less accessible areas.

Pajuste said: “The operators of the UGVs noted that during the bezdorizhzhia, as the muddy season is referred to in Ukrainian, the THeMIS can act as a re-supply vehicle instead of heavy trucks that tend to get stuck.

“Also, the small size and low height of the UGV makes its discovery by the enemy difficult and that has increased its survivability.”

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us