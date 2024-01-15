THeMIS UGVs successful in Ukraine as local development approaches

Milrem Robotics has completed the delivery of 14 THeMIS UGVs to Ukrainian armed forces where they have been used for route clearance and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) roles in the war against Russia.

Seven of the systems will carry cargo and for CASEVAC and seven, equipped with payloads from the French CNIM, will be used for route clearance and demining operations.

Last month, Milrem signed a cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI), a consolidation of national defence industry companies, which detailed several development and manufacturing activities between Milrem and the members of UDI.

Under the agreement the parties will begin strategic cooperation in identifying Ukraine’s requirements and use cases for robotic systems which could potentially enhance the capabilities of Ukraine’s armed units in the ongoing war and after the war.

The experience of the system in the war will be integrated into system improvements and the parties will investigate manufacturing THeMIS combat, combat engineering (mine detection and demining) and CASEVAC UGVs, as well as other Milrem Robotics’ products in Ukraine.

Cpt (res) Jüri Pajuste, head of Ukrainian programmes at Milrem Robotics, said the systems were being used to clear anti-tank mines and unexploded ordnance. He noted that they were also being used to transport equipment to dangerous or less accessible areas.

Pajuste said: “The operators of the UGVs noted that during the bezdorizhzhia, as the muddy season is referred to in Ukrainian, the THeMIS can act as a re-supply vehicle instead of heavy trucks that tend to get stuck.

“Also, the small size and low height of the UGV makes its discovery by the enemy difficult and that has increased its survivability.”