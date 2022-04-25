US approves sales of non-standard ammunition to Ukraine

After the visit of the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Ukraine, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 25 April the approval of a possible FMS to Kyiv of various non-standard and legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition.

The potential $165 million deal includes rockets and ammunition for MBTs, artillery vehicles, mortar systems and grenade launchers.

According to a press release from the DSCA, it includes 152mm rounds for 2A36 Giatsint; 152mm rounds for D-20 cannons; 122mm rounds for 2Sl Gvozdika; BM-21 GRAD Rockets; 300mm rounds/rockets for MLRS ‘Smerch’; 125mm HE ammunition for T-72 MBTs and 152mm rounds for 2A65 Msta towed guns.

It also includes VOG-17 for automatic grenade launcher AGS-17 and VOG-25 grenades for under-barrel grenade launcher GP-25 as well as 120mm (non-NATO) and 82mm mortar rounds.

The DSCA statement pointed out that this proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats in addition to supporting the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the US, by allowing Ukraine to 'defend itself against ongoing threats'.