Thales puts Bushmaster and Hawkei in the frame for UK vehicle requirements

23rd January 2024 - 16:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

The Thales Bushmaster has been proven in battle and consistently upgraded. (Photo: Thales)

The British Army has thousands of vehicles of disparate type and standards which will plummet towards obsolesce in the coming decade. Previous efforts to replace the vehicles have failed and the process to buy new vehicles will begin again.

Thales has outlined its plans to put its hand up for two of the larger requirements of the UK’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP) –an effort to buy three different types of vehicles which has previously stumbled – by offering in-service vehicles.

LMP has been broken down into three vehicle types which will replace more than a dozen currently operational in the British Army – utility, light protected and medium protected.

It was revealed at Defence iQ's International Armoured Vehicles conference in London this week that the medium-protected requirement, which will replace vehicles such as the Mastiff, Wolfhound and Ridgeback, has moved forward with the

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

