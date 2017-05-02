Thai marines want ATMG firepower
The Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC) plans to acquire 155mm Autonomous Truck-Mounted Gun (ATMG) systems, part of Elbit Systems' ATMOS family, to increase the punch of its Marine Division artillery unit defending the eastern border area.
The Royal Thai Army (RTA) acquired 155mm 52-calibre ATMG systems in 2015, and the Weapon Industry Centre's defence industry and energy centre has since gained technologies transferred to assemble, repair and maintain the ATMG in Thailand.
Recently the RTMC has talked about ATMG details, production and options with the Weapon Industry Centre, with future systems expected to be assembled in Thailand. The ATMG
