Technology transfer: how well does it work?

The ‘grip and grin’ photo opportunity with cooperation agreements on the table is a staple at defence shows as large companies look for a way into smaller markets or countries with large requirements looking to grow their own industrial base.

While many sales of new AFVs still involve old-school off-the-shelf purchases, many countries also require the technology transfer element.

When it comes to AFVs, systems which might be ‘transferred’ include the complete suspension and drive line, engine, transmission, transfer box and key larger elements such as complete turrets and weapon systems.

Additionally, there is the ammunition for those weapons. While