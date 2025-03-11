Sweden to receive production Archer howitzers next year with capability expected in 2030
The first examples of new BAE Systems Bofors 155mm/52cal Archer self-propelled howitzers (SPH) for Swedish Artillery are undergoing qualification trials and the first production examples will be delivered in the second quarter of 2026.
These and other details of the ongoing programme were revealed at the Omega Future Indirect Fire conference held in Bristol, UK.
The systems undergoing trials are mounted on Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX 8x8 platforms with an original batch of 24 Archer based on the Volvo A30E 6x6 articulated hauler having already been delivered. Earlier examples are being upgraded to the Archer B/C standard with this
