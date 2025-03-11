To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Sweden to receive production Archer howitzers next year with capability expected in 2030

Sweden to receive production Archer howitzers next year with capability expected in 2030

11th March 2025 - 17:29 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Bristol, UK

RSS

Archer is used by Sweden in an earlier format and the UK has also ordered systems, the latter seen here during Exercise Dynamic Front. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

When compared to some other wheeled artillery systems Archer has the advantage of quicker deployment and relocation as the complete fire mission is carried out without the crew leaving the protected cab at the front.

The first examples of new BAE Systems Bofors 155mm/52cal Archer self-propelled howitzers (SPH) for Swedish Artillery are undergoing qualification trials and the first production examples will be delivered in the second quarter of 2026.

These and other details of the ongoing programme were revealed at the Omega Future Indirect Fire conference held in Bristol, UK.

The systems undergoing trials are mounted on Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles HX 8x8 platforms with an original batch of 24 Archer based on the Volvo A30E 6x6 articulated hauler having already been delivered. Earlier examples are being upgraded to the Archer B/C standard with this

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us