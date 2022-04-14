Sweden joins Common Armoured Vehicle System programme

Sweden has become the latest country to formally join the Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme, joining Finland, Latvia, and Estonia in developing an armoured off-road vehicle based on the Patria 6x6, the Swedish Armed Forces Materiel Administration (FMV) announced on 29 March.

The four nations are working jointly to develop the vehicle to reduce costs and with shared goals, including ease of maintenance, robustness and technical interoperability.

Once development is complete, each nation will place individual orders for variants according to its needs.

Patria is the industrial lead on the project and was contracted in February 2022