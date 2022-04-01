Estonia to acquire new armoured vehicles in Q2 2022

Hungary spends big with Rheinmetall on ammunition
Rheinmetall is to supply vast quantities of ammunition for Hungarian MBTs, IFVs and artillery systems.
The Estonian MoD is pushing on with plans to improve its ground fleet and intends to purchase new 4x4 and 6x6 armoured vehicles in Q2 this year.
Ivar Janson, head of procurement at the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI), told Shephard that the country has concluded a market survey for these platforms and now plans to put the procurement and the handover of both vehicles ‘into the fast-track schedule’, given the geopolitical situation in Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
‘We are interested in more rapid delivery of the vehicles than originally planned,’ Janson noted and added that
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Rheinmetall is to supply vast quantities of ammunition for Hungarian MBTs, IFVs and artillery systems.
Saab plans to hold live firing demonstrations soon of its Mobile Short Range Air Defence System.
Twenty new armoured vehicles for MALBATT in Lebanon will include the Aselsan SARP RWS.
Russian light armoured vehicles have suffered heavy casualties in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, but what are the reasons?
The Indian Army plans to operate the new all-terrain vehicles in both mountainous and marshy areas.
There are only a few new armour programmes in the Asia-Pacific region and a number of programmes are nearing completion, but Pearson Engineering believes there is potential to provide military armoured vehicle fleets with additional capabilities.