Estonia to acquire new armoured vehicles in Q2 2022

The Estonian MoD is pushing on with plans to improve its ground fleet and intends to purchase new 4x4 and 6x6 armoured vehicles in Q2 this year.

Ivar Janson, head of procurement at the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI), told Shephard that the country has concluded a market survey for these platforms and now plans to put the procurement and the handover of both vehicles ‘into the fast-track schedule’, given the geopolitical situation in Europe with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

‘We are interested in more rapid delivery of the vehicles than originally planned,’ Janson noted and added that