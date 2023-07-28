Supacat and NP Aerospace deliver lightweight recovery vehicles to British Army
Supacat and NP Aerospace have delivered the first two of four Lightweight Recovery Vehicles (LWRVs) to British Army units as part of the UK MoD Protected Mobility Engineering and Technical Support (PMETS) contract.
The LWRV, designed by Supacat and NP Aerospace as engineering authority for the contract, has successfully reached IOC. The vehicles were presented to the Vehicle Support Team within the MoD’s Defence Equipment & Support organisation at an event at Supacat facilities in Devon, England.
In June 2023, serving members from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and Royal Irish Regiment received operational training on the vehicles, and this week received their first vehicles. Later this year, the army will receive two further Supacat LWRV vehicles to fulfil a need for off-road capability in harsh environments like those encountered during Operation Newcombe in Mali.
LWRV is designed to fill the capability gap for a recovery vehicle with the off-road performance to follow the routes of the British Army’s High Mobility Transport Jackal and Coyote vehicles, developed by Supacat.
The solution utilises four in-service Jackal 2 vehicles with the addition of Supacat’s Extenda removable third axle to provide the recovery module and configure the 4x4 Jackal 2 as the 6x6 Coyote. The LWRV solution incorporates Supacat's Supalift recovery system, enabling the recovery of both the Foxhound and HMT platforms.
