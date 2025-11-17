To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Supacat and KNDS join forces for British Army vehicle programme

17th November 2025 - 11:37 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Dingo 3 is to be offered for the British Army. (Photo: KNDS Deutschland)

The Land Mobility Programme is the biggest UK opportunity for the next few decades if it all falls into place. Companies have been filling their dance cards as milestones approach in the hope they are not the mirages of the past.

Supacat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KNDS (Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter Defence Systems) Deutschland to bring the Dingo 3 vehicle into contention for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP).

The two companies plan to offer the Dingo 3 vehicle, notably the armoured command and liaison vehicle variants, into the Medium Protected Vehicle (MPV) category. Supacat’s High Mobility Transporter (HMT) is expected to be bid into the Light Protected Mobility (LPM) and Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV).

The key challenge faced by all runners in the competition as they jockey for position

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us