Supacat and KNDS join forces for British Army vehicle programme
Supacat has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with KNDS (Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter Defence Systems) Deutschland to bring the Dingo 3 vehicle into contention for the British Army’s Land Mobility Programme (LMP).
The two companies plan to offer the Dingo 3 vehicle, notably the armoured command and liaison vehicle variants, into the Medium Protected Vehicle (MPV) category. Supacat’s High Mobility Transporter (HMT) is expected to be bid into the Light Protected Mobility (LPM) and Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV).
