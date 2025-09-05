RAFAEL’s Laser Defense Systems Revolutionize the Battlefield

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by RAFAEL

RAFAEL has been developing directed energy systems, including HEL systems, for over 40 years.

As the laser hub for Israel’s Ministry of Defense, RAFAEL serves as the national center for high energy laser – HEL knowledge and development.

RAFAEL’s laser systems are scalable, field-ready, and highly cost-effective.

With unlimited magazine depth and near-zero cost per interception, the systems provide effective, precise, and efficient interception capabilities.

All HELWS platforms integrate advanced detection, classification, and tracking algorithms, proprietary adaptive optics for ultra-precise, long-range beam focusing, and open architecture for flexible integration with land, naval, and air defense systems.

RAFAEL’s HELWS Family:

IRON BEAM™, a 100 kW-class high-energy laser system, provides precise protection for borders, population centers, infrastructure, and military assets. It neutralizes rockets, artillery, mortars, missiles, UAVs, and drones with real-time adaptive optics, transforming advanced laser technology into reliable operational capability.

IRON BEAM™ M, a 50 kW-class mobile laser system, integrates detection, classification, and interception on a single truck. It safeguards maneuvering forces, strategic infrastructure, and borders against RAM, missiles, UAVs, and drones, delivering flexible, precise, and effective defense wherever needed.

LITE BEAM™, a 10 kW-class tactical mobile laser system, protects maneuvering forces against drones, small UAVs, and other aerial threats. Mounted on 4x4 vehicles or armored carriers, it provides rapid, accurate engagement, turning laser innovation into practical battlefield support.

NAVAL IRON BEAM™, a 100 kW-class maritime configuration, protects ships against saturated air threats. It functions as a standalone system or integrates with RAFAEL’s C-DOME for full naval air defense.