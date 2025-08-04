Delivering battlefield connectivity, empowering the warfighter, increasing lethality

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom

General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom is a global leader in defence innovation, providing advanced thinking, design expertise and implementation know-how to equip the British Army and allied militaries worldwide with leading-edge hardware, software and systems.

More than a network, our MESHnet product line offers cutting-edge intercom and networking, comprehensive vehicle system and sensor integration, radio bearer interoperability and seamlessly integrated battle management systems – all within a single IP network.

MESHnet enables safe communication between armoured vehicles, command posts, dismounted warfighters and headquarters locally and dispersed over the battlespace.

Designed to meet NATO standards, MESHnet also enhances communication with allies by providing access to new beyond-line-of-sight connections and supporting ISTAR and command and control capabilities through a unified platform interface.

