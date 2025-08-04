To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Delivering battlefield connectivity, empowering the warfighter, increasing lethality

Delivering battlefield connectivity, empowering the warfighter, increasing lethality

4th August 2025 - 13:45 GMT | by Featured Video

RSS
As the British Army and allied militaries look to increase their resilience to electronic warfare, they will require unprecedented access to the latest communication capabilities – like software-defined radios, LEO, 5G – to be successful in today’s advanced and dynamic combat fighting environment. Enter MESHnet.

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom

General Dynamics Mission Systems–United Kingdom is a global leader in defence innovation, providing advanced thinking, design expertise and implementation know-how to equip the British Army and allied militaries worldwide with leading-edge hardware, software and systems.

More than a network, our MESHnet product line offers cutting-edge intercom and networking, comprehensive vehicle system and sensor integration, radio bearer interoperability and seamlessly integrated battle management systems – all within a single IP network.

MESHnet enables safe communication between armoured vehicles, command posts, dismounted warfighters and headquarters locally and dispersed over the battlespace.

Designed to meet NATO standards, MESHnet also enhances communication with allies by providing access to new beyond-line-of-sight connections and supporting ISTAR and command and control capabilities through a unified platform interface.

Discover how MESHnet is delivering a connected battlefield here

Featured Video

Author

Featured Video

Video News content provided by the aerospace and defence industry, putting a spotlight on emerging …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Industry Spotlights

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us