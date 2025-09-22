To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Spira’s Ilgar loitering munition in service

22nd September 2025 - 16:45 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London, UK

RSS

The Ilgar 200 lightweight tactical loitering munition as it would be deployed from its single-round launcher. (Photo: author)

Armed forces are now procuring large numbers of loitering munitions with many developers having evolved their own designs to meet this burgeoning demand. Turkey’s Spira is one such company and is fulfilling contracts and developing new missiles.

Turkish company Spira’s Ilgar 200 lightweight tactical loitering missile was unveiled just two years ago and is now in quantity production for the home and export market, according to company CEO B Azra Timur.

The Ilgar 200 was developed using internal research and development funding and is pneumatically launched from a composite tube, with the wings and other appendages unfolding automatically. A twin-round multi-launcher is also offered.

The operator is provided with a compact ground control station (GCS) with live video and mission planning to allow for real-time surveillance of the target before the terminal dive. This means there is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us