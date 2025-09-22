Spira’s Ilgar loitering munition in service
Turkish company Spira’s Ilgar 200 lightweight tactical loitering missile was unveiled just two years ago and is now in quantity production for the home and export market, according to company CEO B Azra Timur.
The Ilgar 200 was developed using internal research and development funding and is pneumatically launched from a composite tube, with the wings and other appendages unfolding automatically. A twin-round multi-launcher is also offered.
The operator is provided with a compact ground control station (GCS) with live video and mission planning to allow for real-time surveillance of the target before the terminal dive. This means there is
