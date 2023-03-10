Spectra to supply comms terminals for NATO rapid reaction corps HQ experimentation
Spectra Group is supplying several Troposcatter Compact Over-the horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminal (COMET) systems to the British Army’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) HQ under the MoD's Agile Command and Control (C2) experimentation programme.
The initial contract is worth £1.2 million, with the possibility of extension depending on results and funding.
The capability will support HQ ARRC’s rapid deployment role, allowing transmission of large data volumes in a tactical environment without using host nation infrastructure or satellites.
HQ ARRC is at high readiness to deploy and lead the NATO Response Force (NRF) and has significant data communication demands to be met in austere environments.
Spectra delivered two COMET systems to HQ ARRC in January which will allow it to train and deploy with Troposcatter technology, while enhancing the flexibility to respond in a crisis.
Troposcatter COMET was added to the NATO Catalogue in 2022 so any alliance member can purchase directly without going to tender. It is already in service with UK forces such as the Royal Marines.
Troposcatter is a lightweight and high-bandwidth data link that uses the troposphere to provide a communication network. It has low latency and supports wide bandwidth, and is effective in polar regions.
More from Land Warfare
-
Canada accelerates acquisition of anti-tank, C-UAS and air defence capabilities
The purchase of new systems for deployment in Eastern Europe will be conducted as urgent operational requirements with contracts being awarded by 2024.
-
NATO countries seek joint acquisition of armoured engineer vehicles
Seven NATO members are interested in common procurement of equipment including armoured engineering and breaching vehicles, autonomous engineering systems and modular mission payloads.
-
Blighter radars to form part of UK laser anti-drone system
Two Blighter A800 radars will be deployed alongside a Raytheon UK vehicle-mounted counter-UAS laser in a demonstrator programme for the UK MoD.
-
Estonia tests competing sniper rifles ahead of tender award
The Estonian Defence Forces has carried out firing trials of four 8.6mm sniper rifles ahead of a final selection later this spring.
-
Senior UK general says Ukraine war lessons should reshape defence priorities
The UK's Assistant Chief of the General Staff has called for a re-focus on core ground combat capabilities and boots on the ground for the British Army.