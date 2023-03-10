Spectra to supply comms terminals for NATO rapid reaction corps HQ experimentation

Spectra Group is supplying several Troposcatter Compact Over-the horizon Mobile Expeditionary Terminal (COMET) systems to the British Army’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC) HQ under the MoD's Agile Command and Control (C2) experimentation programme.

The initial contract is worth £1.2 million, with the possibility of extension depending on results and funding.

The capability will support HQ ARRC’s rapid deployment role, allowing transmission of large data volumes in a tactical environment without using host nation infrastructure or satellites.

HQ ARRC is at high readiness to deploy and lead the NATO Response Force (NRF) and has significant data communication demands to be met in austere environments.

Spectra delivered two COMET systems to HQ ARRC in January which will allow it to train and deploy with Troposcatter technology, while enhancing the flexibility to respond in a crisis.

Troposcatter COMET was added to the NATO Catalogue in 2022 so any alliance member can purchase directly without going to tender. It is already in service with UK forces such as the Royal Marines.

Troposcatter is a lightweight and high-bandwidth data link that uses the troposphere to provide a communication network. It has low latency and supports wide bandwidth, and is effective in polar regions.