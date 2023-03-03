To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Persisent Systems to roll out regional network for US Air Force bases

3rd March 2023 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Malmstrom AFB is one of three sites to receive IRON networking capability. (Photo: USAF)

Persistent Systems will deliver Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON) functionality across three major USAF missile bases to improve situation awareness for security forces.

Persistent Systems has been awarded a $75.5 million contract by the USAF supporting Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) in rolling out the company's Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON) across three air bases as part of the Regional Operating Picture (ROP) programme.

Persistent's Wave Relay network will enable airmen equipped with MANET devices to share voice, video, chat, sensor, and GPS data. IRON will extend this network over a 25,000-square-mile area, connecting edge networks into a unified Battlespace Awareness Network.

ROP utilises IRON antennas on fixed towers and poles to connect 75 operation centres and over 1,000 security force vehicles.

'The first step will be to roll out ROP across Malmstrom, Minot, and FE Warren Air Force Bases with eventually more to come,' said Adrien Robenhymer, Persistent's VP of business development. 

IRON is also used with networked weapons, base defences, distribution of over-the-horizon communications for airborne counterinsurgency, and to support the USAF Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept for dealing with near-peer powers targeting large air bases.

The ROP programme has already commenced deploying IRON systems across the missile fields and work will continue over the next three years.

The Shephard News Team

The Shephard News Team

