Persisent Systems to roll out regional network for US Air Force bases
Persistent Systems has been awarded a $75.5 million contract by the USAF supporting Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) in rolling out the company's Infrastructure-based Regional Operation Network (IRON) across three air bases as part of the Regional Operating Picture (ROP) programme.
Persistent's Wave Relay network will enable airmen equipped with MANET devices to share voice, video, chat, sensor, and GPS data. IRON will extend this network over a 25,000-square-mile area, connecting edge networks into a unified Battlespace Awareness Network.
ROP utilises IRON antennas on fixed towers and poles to connect 75 operation centres and over 1,000 security force vehicles.
'The first step will be to roll out ROP across Malmstrom, Minot, and FE Warren Air Force Bases with eventually more to come,' said Adrien Robenhymer, Persistent's VP of business development.
IRON is also used with networked weapons, base defences, distribution of over-the-horizon communications for airborne counterinsurgency, and to support the USAF Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept for dealing with near-peer powers targeting large air bases.
The ROP programme has already commenced deploying IRON systems across the missile fields and work will continue over the next three years.
Why NATO is seeking an advanced modular air defence solution
Under the Modular Ground Based Air Defence (GBAD) project, ten NATO members want to rapidly develop or acquire an air defence system that can respond to threats along the very short, short and medium-range spectrum.
Elbit weapon systems to equip more Romanian Piranha vehicles
Elbit Systems has been awarded a follow-on contract for turrets, remote weapon stations and 120mm mortars for Romanian Armed Forces' Piranha V vehicles.
Polish Army signs new agreement for over a thousand armoured vehicles
Poland's defence minister has inked a deal with manufacturer HSW for 1,000 Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, plus 400 specialist vehicles based on the same chassis, and the country is also looking to rapidly acquire a heavy IFV to deploy alongside its new Abrams tank fleet.
British Army seeks new bridge demolition capabilities
The project will explore using uncrewed devices to place charges at critical locations, among other areas.