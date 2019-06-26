Specialist enhancements for new Arquus Scarabee
Vehicle manufacturer Arquus is developing specialist trailer technology to enhance the capability of the Scarabee 4x4 light armoured vehicle (LAV) to support airborne operations, company officials have disclosed to Shephard.
Exhibiting the LAV to the international market for the first time at the Paris Air Show on 17 June, Arquus informed Shephard the upgrades would be suitable to undertake airborne insertion evaluation with a series of tactical transport aircraft including Airbus Defence and Space’s A400M.
Company officials said it was ‘too early’ to discuss specific timeframes for airborne insertion evaluation with the A400M. However, sources confirmed a single
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
India’s MKU unveils new ballistic helmet
MKU has spent the last five years developing a lightweight ballistic helmet to join its line of manufacturing personal protection equipment including combat and fragmentation helmets.
-
Electro Optic Systems sells further R600 RWSs in south-east Asia
The R600, a remote weapon station designed to accommodate heavier weapons than the original R400 RWS, has been designed for installation on armoured vehicles.
-
Finland purchases David’s Sling long-range air defence system from Israel
David's Sling has been in service with Israel's defence forces since 2017, forming a part of its multi-layered air defence system, with Finland’s effort to buy the system following ongoing tensions with bordering Russia.
-
Nothing Goes Unseen: Raytheon’s LTAMDS Radar Enhances Situational Awareness Amidst Increasing Aerial Threats (Studio)
Never before have air defenders contended with such complex, rapid and varied threats in the air environment. Raytheon’s LTAMDS radar is the system they need for this ever-changing threatscape.
-
Ukraine sends indigenous transport UGV to war for testing
The Sirko-S1 UGV has been designed for load carrying but plans are already in place to add additional capability such as mine clearance and medical evacuation.
-
Romania cleared for US$2.5 billion Abrams main battle tank order
The Romanian MoD has approved more than a billion dollars in spending for M1A2 tanks in May 2023 to help the Romanian Army replace its small fleet of Russian-built T-series MBTs.