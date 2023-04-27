Spanish Army tests Polaris tactical vehicles in drive to improve mobility
The Spanish Army is seeking ways to improve the mobility of its troops and has evaluated various militarised and commercial platforms from Polaris Government and Defense. The tests were intended to support the service to define and refine future requirements for ATVs and light tactical vehicles.
The trials took place from 18 to 20 April at the army's Infantry Academy in Toledo (Central Spain) and involved the Infantry Regiment Palma 47, which is a fast deployment, mobile and versatile unit.
The MRZR D4 ultra-light tactical vehicle, Ranger 1000XP UTV, Sportsman 1000XP ATV and Sportsman 570 x2 ATV were among
