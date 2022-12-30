To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Spanish Army concludes qualification tests of the Castor armoured engineering vehicle

Spanish Army concludes qualification tests of the Castor armoured engineering vehicle

30th December 2022 - 13:56 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Castor armoured engineering vehicle. (Photo: Spanish MoD)

The programme enters now serial production with the delivery of 35 platforms scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

The Spanish MoD announced on 28 December the conclusion of the qualification tests with the prototype of the Castor armoured engineering vehicle (VCZAP in Spanish). The programme enters now serial production with the delivery of 35 platforms scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

Castor was approved in several trials including firing with a remote weapon, opening and signalling breaches, digging in with a dozer blade and trenching and fording, among others.

A press release issued by the Spanish MoD pointed out that the tests validate the fulfilment of the technical requirements and the design of the platform.

Related Articles

Spain’s Dragon gains its claws with successful Spike integration

Spain receives its first THeMIS vehicle

Europe sets ambitious goals for future tank technology

Built by General Dynamics European Land Systems – Santa Bárbara Sistemas (GDELS – Santa Bárbara Sistemas under the second phase of the Pizarro programme, Castor is based on the ASCOD IFV/APC and was designed to provide protection and mobility.

Shepard Defence Insight notes that the Pizarro-based engineering vehicle is slightly bigger than the IFV variant and includes a rear-mounted breach marking system, a trailer coupling for attachment of mine clearance systems and a dozer blade (with additional roller and mine ploughs attachments also available).

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us