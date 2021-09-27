Escribano presents Pizarro Phase II’s driving cameras

DSEI 2021: Jankel and Bodytrak seek good vibrations
UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.
Spanish company Escribano on 20 September presented new driving cameras for Phase II Pizarro armoured vehicles for the Spanish Army.
The highly reliable devices are adaptable for light, unmanned and armoured vehicles, Escribano claimed in a press release.
It added that the systems have a modular design that allows easy maintenance in addition to improved situational awareness and increased safety.
The driving cameras have daylight and IR sensors and display HD images under extreme environmental conditions for both day and night operations in a rugged 8.4in (21.3cm) HD monitor which features high-contrast and night vision modes.
The cameras were acquired in October 2020 under a €2million ($2.34 million) contract for 83 units.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that Pizarro IFV-2 was built to meet a Spanish requirement for a medium-weight armoured vehicle that combined survivability, mobility, reliability and firepower.
UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.
After much dilly-dallying, India has ordered its second batch of Arjun tanks.
The M917A3 will be operated by US Army engineers, replacing vehicles that are up to 50 years old.
Arnold Defense has announced the next stage of development for their Fletcher rocket launcher.
German firm Rheinmetall wants to position itself as a leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology for defence and other applications.
A bridge mounted on a Boxer vehicle was one of the most prominent equipment displays at DSEI this year.