Escribano presents Pizarro Phase II’s driving cameras

Pizzaro equipped with Escribano's camera (Photo - Escribano)

The devices are a high-reliability solution adaptable for light, unmanned and armoured vehicles.

Spanish company Escribano on 20 September presented new driving cameras for Phase II Pizarro armoured vehicles for the Spanish Army.

The highly reliable devices are adaptable for light, unmanned and armoured vehicles, Escribano claimed in a press release.

It added that the systems have a modular design that allows easy maintenance in addition to improved situational awareness and increased safety.

The driving cameras have daylight and IR sensors and display HD images under extreme environmental conditions for both day and night operations in a rugged 8.4in (21.3cm) HD monitor which features high-contrast and night vision modes.

The cameras were acquired in October 2020 under a €2million ($2.34 million) contract for 83 units.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Pizarro IFV-2 was built to meet a Spanish requirement for a medium-weight armoured vehicle that combined survivability, mobility, reliability and firepower.