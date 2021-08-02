Spanish Army benefits from new BMS release

Poland receives more Rak mortar carriers
The latest deliveries are part of a second contract for the systems signed by Poland in 2019.
Indra and Thales have developed a new release of their Battlefield Management System for C2 in the Spanish Army.
The BMS ‘is the most advanced and effective tactical command and control solution on the market and with which the Spanish Army ensures superiority in deployments on the ground’, Indra announced on 30 July.
Various user scenarios for the new BMS release were tested by the 6th Paratrooper Brigade of the Spanish Army in recent exercises, using ruggedised tablets and tactical radios with wireless communication.
‘This new version provides unique capabilities to operate in demanding bandwidths such as those usually available for tactical communications,’ Indra stated, adding: ‘The system is equipped with the capacity to exchange not only text messages and images, but also direct video in real time.’
The BMS integrates with NATO standards to aid interoperability. ‘It also enables the commanding officers who direct the operation to make changes to the order of battle on the spot, reacting instantly to any unforeseen events,’ Indra noted.
