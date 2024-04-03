Spain orders more than 100,000 mortars

Spain has ordered 104,000 mortar rounds from Rheinmetall in a deal described by the company as in the “higher double-digit million Euro range” with deliveries expected to be concluded by the end of next year.

The deal was part of a framework agreement signed in the first quarter of 2024 and this was the second contract under the agreement. It will include 60mm, 81mm and 120mm calibre mortars and high explosive, smoke and illumination ammunition variants.

The mortars will be used by Spanish infantry and other units and, depending on the calibre and the mortar system, will have ranges of between 2.6km (60mm) and 8.2km (120mm).

Rheinmetall, one of the world's largest ammunition manufacturers, was recently awarded a contract to supply the Spanish army with 155mm artillery ammunition worth over €200 million (US$215 million).

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rheinmetall has ramped up production of munitions, expanded capability, completed its purchase of Spanish ammunition maker Expal Systems and created a joint venture with Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC which will see the construction of an ammunition plant.