Spain orders 155mm artillery shells in $228 million contract

Spain has placed an order with Rheinmetall for 94,200 155mm rounds under a €208 million (US$228 million) framework agreement.

The artillery rounds will be delivered to the Spanish Army between the end of 2024 and the end of 2025, with a two-year extension option.

The same ammunition has already been in use by the Spanish customer and this marks the second framework agreement.

The artillery ordered is ER02A1 high-explosive (HE) projectiles which have a maximum range of 30km in the boat-tail (BT) variant and almost 40km in the base-bleed (BB) variant.

The latter has a special device at the base of the projectile which heats the air generated by the projectile itself in its trajectory, thus reducing drag and increasing the maximum range.

The latest contracts in the field of 155mm artillery ammunition has underlined Rheinmetall’s position in European ammunition development and production. The company has framework agreements with various NATO countries for the supply of artillery ammunition.

Last month, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for a new plant in Unterlüß, Lower Saxony, which will produce explosives and components for rocket artillery, as well as artillery ammunition in particular.

In the same month, Rheinmetall and a Ukrainian partner company signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will also enable the production of artillery ammunition in Ukraine in the future.