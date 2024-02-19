Rheinmetall and UK provide more support for Ukraine as Russia gains ground

Rheinmetall has signed an MoU with a Ukrainian company for the construction of an ammunition plant, a move which follows the German company breaking ground on a new ammunition plant last week and a commitment from European countries to supply thousands of UAS.

The latest moves follow the establishment of a joint-venture between Rheinmetall and Ukrainian Defence Industry JSC in October last year to maintain and eventually build armoured vehicles in Ukraine.

All developments have taken place in the light of increasing calls from Ukraine for financial support and ammunition as Russia successfully makes gains in Ukraine with the second anniversary of