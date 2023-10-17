To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea displays L-SAM at Seoul ADEX for first time

17th October 2023 - 23:23 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Seoul

South Korea exhibited the L-SAM long-range air defence system at Seoul ADEX 2023. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Worried by the proliferation of new North Korean missile types, South Korea is going all out to improve its Korea Air and Missile Defense (KAMD) system.

Intent on showing its military-industrial prowess to the world, South Korea displayed its L-SAM long-range air defence missile system for the first time at Seoul ADEX 2023.

The L-SAM, essentially a ‘Korean THAAD’, is carried by a three-axle trailer with six missile tubes that are erected vertically for launch. The launcher unit is towed by a Kia Motors 6x6 tractor.

The L-SAM programme commenced in 2019 with the aim of forming the upper level of South Korea’s multi-layered missile defence network in response to the threat of Kim Jong-un’s multiple missile programmes.

Development is slated to be completed in

