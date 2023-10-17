South Korea displays L-SAM at Seoul ADEX for first time
Intent on showing its military-industrial prowess to the world, South Korea displayed its L-SAM long-range air defence missile system for the first time at Seoul ADEX 2023.
The L-SAM, essentially a ‘Korean THAAD’, is carried by a three-axle trailer with six missile tubes that are erected vertically for launch. The launcher unit is towed by a Kia Motors 6x6 tractor.
The L-SAM programme commenced in 2019 with the aim of forming the upper level of South Korea’s multi-layered missile defence network in response to the threat of Kim Jong-un’s multiple missile programmes.
Development is slated to be completed in
