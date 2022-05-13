To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SMASH family welcomes its newest member

13th May 2022 - 15:55 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

SMASH 2000L was displayed at Modern Day Marine 2022. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

Smart Shooter displayed its SMASH 2000L fire-control system at Modern Day Marine 2022.

Israel-headquartered Smart Shooter used the Modern Day Marine exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May to showcase a new addition to its family of SMASH fire-control systems for small arms.

SMASH 2000L weighs 740g and is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that lasts up to 72h. The system can be easily attached to a rifle (it is compatible with M4s, AR-15s, or SR-25s) and provides see-through optics, a lock-and-track mode, and target detection, which Smart Shooter claims is ideal for C-UAS applications

‘Once you lock on a target, the system stays locked,’ Scott Thompson, VP and GM of

