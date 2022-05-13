SMASH family welcomes its newest member

Israel-headquartered Smart Shooter used the Modern Day Marine exhibition in Washington DC on 10-12 May to showcase a new addition to its family of SMASH fire-control systems for small arms.

SMASH 2000L weighs 740g and is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack that lasts up to 72h. The system can be easily attached to a rifle (it is compatible with M4s, AR-15s, or SR-25s) and provides see-through optics, a lock-and-track mode, and target detection, which Smart Shooter claims is ideal for C-UAS applications.

‘Once you lock on a target, the system stays locked,’ Scott Thompson, VP and GM of