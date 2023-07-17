Slovakia to buy Oshkosh JLTVs in modernisation push
Slovakia has ordered 160 Oshkosh 4x4 JLTVs as well as assault rifles and anti-drone systems under a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) deal originally announced in May. Deliveries are due to take place throughout 2025.
In addition to two M1278A1/A2 heavy gun carrier variants of the JLTV – one equipped with the M153 Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS) with display and control panels and the other with the Manned Top Gunner Turret - the deal includes a logistic package in the form of various spare parts, special tools, and technical manuals.
The $190 million deal also includes the principal contractor's programme support covering training, technical integration of systems onto the platform, and field services.
Oshkosh also announced it will collaborate on the operation of the vehicles with Slovak firms to speed up deliveries of spares and to undertake repairs to the JLTVs throughout their entire life cycle.
The FMS deal included M2 Quick Change Barrels (QCB) .50 calibre machine guns; MK19 40mm grenade launchers; M2A1 machine guns; M4A1 joint chemical agent detectors; and AN/VAS-5B(V)2 driver’s vision enhancers.. The FMS deal also listed AN/VRC-104 radio kits, various weapons and arms mounts and toolkits as well as ToughBooks.
Slovakia is undertaking a major effort to renew its fleet of armed vehicles including signing a $1.37 billion deal with Sweden in January for the supply of 152 CV90 IFVs to replace old Soviet-era vehicles.
