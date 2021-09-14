Slovak government approves acquisition of new armoured vehicles

In order to ensure the mobility of land forces and to reinforce a national commitment to NATO, Slovakia's government has approved the acquisition of 152 IFVs and 76 8x8 armoured combat vehicles (ACV). The MoD intends to release an RfP by 30 September to replace an IFV fleet more than 40 years old.

A spokesperson for the service confirmed to Shephard that, based on qualified estimates gained from RfIs, the country plans to invest €1.739 billion ($2.55 billion) in procuring the IFVs and €332 million ($392.51 million) on the ACVs.

In addition to the vehicles, the planned budgets ...