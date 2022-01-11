Five step up for Slovak AFV tender with contract set for March

The Slovak MoD has received five proposals to supply 76 8x8 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), as it pushes on with plans to retire and replace an ageing fleet of Russian BVP platforms.

An MoD official confirmed to Shephard that bids for the €332 million ($376 million) government-to-government (G2G) tender were submitted by the Czech Republic, Finland, Romania, Spain and the US.

Candidates include AFVs based on a Patria chassis as well as the designs based on the Pandur, Piranha V, Dragon and Stryker vehicles.

The official could not disclose more details about the competitors as the process is still ongoing, but it is clear that …