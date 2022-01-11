Five step up for Slovak AFV tender with contract set for March

Lithuania receives ATVs for border patrol
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
The Slovak MoD has received five proposals to supply 76 8x8 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), as it pushes on with plans to retire and replace an ageing fleet of Russian BVP platforms.
An MoD official confirmed to Shephard that bids for the €332 million ($376 million) government-to-government (G2G) tender were submitted by the Czech Republic, Finland, Romania, Spain and the US.
Candidates include AFVs based on a Patria chassis as well as the designs based on the Pandur, Piranha V, Dragon and Stryker vehicles.
The official could not disclose more details about the competitors as the process is still ongoing, but it is clear that …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The Lithuanian MND has announced the delivery of ten four-wheel BRP Can-Am Outlander all-terrain vehicles to the National Defence Volunteer Force.
A new contract model in Norway supports the continuous modernisation of the CV90 fleet, says BAE Systems Hägglunds.
Almost half of the 98 vehicles ordered in late 2020 for Bulgarian SOF have arrived in the country.
Chilean manufacturer FAMAE has already developed a 70mm MLRS but it is working towards completing a full prototype of a 122mm system this year.
BAE Systems will produce additional M109A7s and M992A3s for the US Army.
Deliveries of the Vilkas IFV to Lithuania have been unaffected by delays to the programme, and the defence ministry expects to receive a final batch of vehicles by the end of 2022.