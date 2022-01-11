To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Five step up for Slovak AFV tender with contract set for March

11th January 2022 - 10:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A new vehicle will replace the Slovak BVP fleet. (Photo: Slovak MoD)

Proposals to meet a Slovak AFV requirement have been submitted by the Czech, Finnish, Romanian, Spanish and US governments, with a contract due to be signed by late March 2022.

The Slovak MoD has received five proposals to supply 76 8x8 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), as it pushes on with plans to retire and replace an ageing fleet of Russian BVP platforms.

An MoD official confirmed to Shephard that bids for the €332 million ($376 million) government-to-government (G2G) tender were submitted by the Czech Republic, Finland, Romania, Spain and the US. 

Candidates include AFVs based on a Patria chassis as well as the designs based on the Pandur, Piranha V, Dragon and Stryker vehicles.

The official could not disclose more details about the competitors as the process is still ongoing, but it is clear that …

