Slovakia advances acquisition of IFVs and AFVs

M88A3 prototypes to reach US Army in 2022
BAE Systems receives contract to provide prototypes of upgraded armoured recovery vehicle.
Unaffected by the same problems its Czech neighbour is experiencing, Slovakia will receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) by 31 December 2021 and for 152 IFVs by 31 January 2022.
Slovak MoD spokeswoman Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková told Shephard that the country will acquire the platforms under separate government-to-government (G2G) agreements to enhance military and industrial cooperation with international allies.
The MoD released tenders for both the IFVs and AFVs in September 2021 and it sent requests for government proposals to 33 countries.
After receiving official offers, the MoD will evaluate them and prepare recommendations for …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
BAE Systems receives contract to provide prototypes of upgraded armoured recovery vehicle.
Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
A scale model of the K2 MBT-M was on show at EDEX 2021, just as reports emerged of talks between the Egyptian and South Korean governments on licensed production of the tank.
A total of 339 Griffon VBMRs have been delivered to date.
While the UK MoD issued 20 recommendations in the Ajax health and safety report, Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin claimed that it is impossible to be 100% confident that the programme will succeed.
Some six months after a contract was signed between the MoD and Elbit Systems UK, the British Army has received its first shipment of XACT nv33 night-vision goggles.