To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Slovakia advances acquisition of IFVs and AFVs

22nd December 2021 - 12:57 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Slovakia faces a shortage of spare parts for its BMP vehicles. (Photo: Slovak MoD)

The Slovak MoD is on track to receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 AFVs and 152 IFVs to replace an ageing fleet of BMP-1, BMP-2 and modernised version of the BMP.

Unaffected by the same problems its Czech neighbour is experiencing, Slovakia will receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) by 31 December 2021 and for 152 IFVs by 31 January 2022.

Slovak MoD spokeswoman Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková told Shephard that the country will acquire the platforms under separate government-to-government (G2G) agreements to enhance military and industrial cooperation with international allies.

The MoD released tenders for both the IFVs and AFVs in September 2021 and it sent requests for government proposals to 33 countries.

After receiving official offers, the MoD will evaluate them and prepare recommendations for …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users