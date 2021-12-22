Slovakia advances acquisition of IFVs and AFVs

Unaffected by the same problems its Czech neighbour is experiencing, Slovakia will receive proposals for the supply of 76 8x8 armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs) by 31 December 2021 and for 152 IFVs by 31 January 2022.

Slovak MoD spokeswoman Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková told Shephard that the country will acquire the platforms under separate government-to-government (G2G) agreements to enhance military and industrial cooperation with international allies.

The MoD released tenders for both the IFVs and AFVs in September 2021 and it sent requests for government proposals to 33 countries.

After receiving official offers, the MoD will evaluate them and prepare recommendations for …