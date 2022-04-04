Slovakia awaits Patria AMVxp 8x8s in 2023

The Slovak MoD expects to start operating the Patria AMVxp 8x8 vehicle in the next year as it makes progress with its BOV programme, having announced the selection of the Finnish platform on 30 March.

The vehicles for the Slovak Ground Forces will each be equipped with Turra 30 turret and a single 30mm cannon.

Patria will supply 76 armoured vehicles under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement worth €447 million ($493.8 million) including logistics, ammunition and infrastructure to operate the AMVxp 8x8s.

MoD spokesperson Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková told Shephard that although ‘the precise delivery schedule will be negotiated with the contract authorisation’, Slovakia expects