Slovakia awaits Patria AMVxp 8x8s in 2023

Boxer ARM trials underline recovery capability
The first example of the Boxer Armoured Recovery Module is at a high technology readiness level although the final layout of production-variant vehicles would depend on customer requirements.
The Slovak MoD expects to start operating the Patria AMVxp 8x8 vehicle in the next year as it makes progress with its BOV programme, having announced the selection of the Finnish platform on 30 March.
The vehicles for the Slovak Ground Forces will each be equipped with Turra 30 turret and a single 30mm cannon.
Patria will supply 76 armoured vehicles under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement worth €447 million ($493.8 million) including logistics, ammunition and infrastructure to operate the AMVxp 8x8s.
MoD spokesperson Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková told Shephard that although ‘the precise delivery schedule will be negotiated with the contract authorisation’, Slovakia expects
Money continues to cause problems for modernisation of the Malaysian Army, including replacement wheeled AFVs.
Estonia has concluded a market survey for new 4x4 and 6x6 platforms and is seeking suppliers able to deliver new vehicles by the end of 2024.
Rheinmetall is to supply vast quantities of ammunition for Hungarian MBTs, IFVs and artillery systems.
Saab plans to hold live firing demonstrations soon of its Mobile Short Range Air Defence System.
Twenty new armoured vehicles for MALBATT in Lebanon will include the Aselsan SARP RWS.