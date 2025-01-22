Six HIMARS rocket launchers to arrive in Estonia by mid-2025

Lockheed Martin has officially handed over six M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to Estonia, the Estonia Centre for Defence Investments (EDCI) has announced.

The rocket launchers are expected to arrive in Estonia “in the coming months”, EDCI said, where the Estonian Defence Forces will reportedly be able to deploy them “immediately”.

Major Tanel Tatsi, Chief of Staff of the Artillery Battalion, said: “HIMARS will provide us with long-range precision strike capability, significantly enhancing our options for defending Estonia. Through outstanding cooperation with the US HIMARS detachment stationed in Estonia, Unit ‘Victory,’ we have already prepared the personnel for our future rocket artillery battery to ensure the new weapons can be deployed as soon as possible.”

The US$200 million procurement agreement between Estonia and the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) was signed in 2022. It reportedly stands as one of the largest defence procurement projects in Estonia’s history.

As part of the contract, Estonia is also set to procure ammunition, training, logistics and communication solutions. It also includes missiles with different firing ranges.

HIMARS can accommodate a six pack of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets with an approximate maximum range of 70km, two Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), or one MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) that has a range up 300km.

