US approves HIMARS sale to Estonia

The US State Department announced on 15 July the approval of a possible FMS to Estonia of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of up to $500 million.

Estonia is requesting up to six HIMARS launchers and up to 36 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) missile pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS) and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave – Directional Doppler Ranging (FMCW-DDR) Proximity Height-of-Burst (HOB) Sensor Capability.

The country also intends to acquire up to 36 units of the M31A2 GMLRS Unitary High Explosive (HE) missile pods with IMPS and FMCW-DDR Proximity HOB Sensor Capability and up to 36 XM403 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) AW missile pods with IMPS and Side Mounted Proximity Sensor (SMPS) HOB Capability.

Moreover, the Estonian list comprises up to 36 XM404 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) unitary pods with IMPS and SMPS HOB Capability; and up to 18 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile pods.

It also includes M28A2 Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) pods; ruggedised laptops; training equipment; publications for HIMARS and munitions/missiles; and other related elements of programme and logistic support.

HIMARS is proving its battlefield effectiveness in Ukraine after the US supplied the weapon system in recent weeks. It has been used to destroy multiple Russian ammunition dumps, for example.