US approves HIMARS sale to Estonia
The US State Department announced on 15 July the approval of a possible FMS to Estonia of M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of up to $500 million.
Estonia is requesting up to six HIMARS launchers and up to 36 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead (AW) missile pods with Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS) and Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave – Directional Doppler Ranging (FMCW-DDR) Proximity Height-of-Burst (HOB) Sensor Capability.
The country also intends to acquire up to 36 units of the M31A2 GMLRS Unitary High Explosive (HE) missile pods with IMPS and FMCW-DDR Proximity HOB Sensor Capability and up to 36 XM403 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) AW missile pods with IMPS and Side Mounted Proximity Sensor (SMPS) HOB Capability.
Moreover, the Estonian list comprises up to 36 XM404 Extended Range GMLRS (ER GMLRS) unitary pods with IMPS and SMPS HOB Capability; and up to 18 M57 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) missile pods.
It also includes M28A2 Low Cost Reduced Range Practice Rocket (LCRRPR) pods; ruggedised laptops; training equipment; publications for HIMARS and munitions/missiles; and other related elements of programme and logistic support.
HIMARS is proving its battlefield effectiveness in Ukraine after the US supplied the weapon system in recent weeks. It has been used to destroy multiple Russian ammunition dumps, for example.
More from Land Warfare
-
Complex urban warfare scenarios rise in importance for British Army
Observing the ongoing war in Ukraine, UK defence experts and high-ranked officials claim that urban warfare would be a significant component in a future conflict with Russia.
-
Farnborough 2022: Twelve customers show interest in Raytheon’s LTAMDS
The immediate market for LTAMDS is the 18 countries that previously bought the Patriot system.
-
Merkava-based AVLBs reach the Philippines
Israel has delivered two bridge-laying vehicles to the Philippines, these based on an Israeli Merkava tank hull.
-
GD-OTS to provide parts and sub-assemblies for MK47 automatic grenade launcher
SOF and other branches of the US armed forces require sustainment parts, spare parts and sub-assemblies for the 40mm MK47 MOD0 grenade launcher.
-
Rheinmetall Denel Munition grows Asian customer base for 40mm grenades
Two contracts from Asian customers will see Rheinmetall Denel Munition deliver low- and medium-velocity 40mm grenades.